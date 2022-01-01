Go
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop

Making the world a better place, 1 plate at a time!!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

922 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)

Popular Items

BLACKENED TROUT PO' BOY$14.00
NC farm trout / tea & spice exchange blackening seasonings / remoulade sauce / tomato / field greens / onions / tomato
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
NC Joyce Farm chicken / spicy vinegar slaw / fresh tomato / garlic aioli
FARM BURGER$14.00
Hickory Nut Gap grass fed beef, mixed greens, tomato jam, red onion, house pickles, garlic aïoli, ketchup on a brioche bun
(add egg, cheese or bacon to make it extra yummy)
BRASSTOWN BEEF HAMBURGER$14.00
NC Brasstown grass fed beef / Stick Boy brioche bun / garlic aioli / lettuce / tomato / house made pickles
Cracker Crusted NC Mountain Trout$16.00
North Carolina raised rainbow trout, cracker meal, lemon wedge
Almond & Herb NC Mountain Trout$15.00
North Carolina raised rainbow trout, sliced almonds. herbs de provence, lemon aioli
FARM HAND DIP$14.00
thin sliced roast beef, provolone or smoked blue cheese, beet horseradish sauce & au jus on a toasted baguette
ALMOND HERB TROUT
NC farm raised trout / Herbs de Provence / gouda grits / roasted vegetables
Blackened NC Mountain Trout$15.00
North Carolina raised rainbow trout, locally sourced blackening seasoning, pickled celery
CHICKEN-N-DUMPLINGS$15.00
hand pulled hen base, onions, carrots, celery, fresh herbs, potato dumplings
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

922 Main St

Blowing Rock NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

