The Stadium Club @ The Max

Family friendly, sports friendly, great Chef's menu, full bar seating 35, happy hour, live entertainment, outdoor patio w/4 TV's. Come in and enjoy!

4750 Vernon Avenue

Home Run Burger$13.00
Our classic 1/2lb. steakhouse burger served with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Out of Bounds Cheese Curds$9.99
Lightly breaded white cheddar cheese curds flash fried and served with buttermilk ranch or marinara dipping sauce.
Dit-ka! Steak Sandwich$18.00
Filet Medallions, sautéed onions & mushrooms on toasted baguette.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine, cherry tomato, sliced red onion, shredded parmesan, croutons
Mc Cook IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
