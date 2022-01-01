Go
The Stand

Redefining Local

284 First NH Turnpike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYOB STANDWICH$6.75
LIL DEUCE COOP$8.00
FARM FRESH TOMATO, MOZERRELLA, BASIL, WITH BALSAMIC DRIZZLE
BLUEBERRY LEMON GLAZY$3.50
ICE COFFEE$2.50
ICED COFFEE SERVED OVER COFFEE CUBES
ICED LATTE$3.50
ESPRESSO AND MILK OVER FROZEN COFFEE CUBES
Berry
HOT LATTE$2.50
12oz = 2oz espresso + 10 oz steamed milk
HOT COFFEE$2.00
FRESH COFFEE ROASTED AT OUR ROASTER IN PLYMOUTH, NH
EN ROUTE$8.50
SLOW ROASTED HAM, SWISS, HOUSE PICKLES, 5 TAVERN MUSTARD
JAM ON$9.50
PORK BELLY, BACON TOMATO JAM, CARMELIZED ONIONS, CHEESE CURDS, SWEET AND SMOKEY PAPRIKA AIOLI
Location

284 First NH Turnpike

Northwood NH

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
