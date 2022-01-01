Go
Toast

The Stave

Come in and enjoy!

5711 McCracken Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Sandwich$14.00
Smoked local pork, house pickles, house made slaw, bourbon-Ale 8 BBQ on slider buns.
Kentucky Beef Burger$15.00
1/3 lb. local beef, lettuce, house pickles, tomato, shaved red onion and Duke’s mayo on a toasted potato bun.
The Stave Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. local beef, topped with house pimento cheese, candied bacon and pickled onion on toasted potato bun.
Kids Chicken Bites$5.00
Chicken bites tossed in Weisenberger Mill seasoned flour and deep fried.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken$22.00
Crispy Buttermilk brined fried chicken with spicy honey sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Chicken and Waffles$16.00
Crispy Fried chicken served over scratch made Belgian waffle. Served with real maple syrup and house made whipped cream.
Fried Green Tomato Pimento Cheese Sandwich$14.00
House pimento cheese, crispy fried green tomatoes, house pickles and shaved red onion on sourdough. Add candied bacon, $2
Kids Fried Catfish$5.00
Lake Barkley catfish tossed in Weisenberger Mill seasoned flour and deep fried.
Pickle Brined Hot Chicken$15.00
Fried buttermilk pickle-brined chicken with spicy cajun seasoning, topped with lettuce, house pickles and Duke’s Mayo on a toasted potato bun. * try our staff favorite: add pimento cheese for $2
Brussels$9.00
Sautéed brussels in a mustard herb vinaigrette and topped with house candied bacon. (GF, V+ without bacon)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5711 McCracken Pike

Frankfort KY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Sage Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

Combining homegrown with homemade, our menu features regional favorites that are fresh & healthy (and taste great too). We use vegetables & herbs from our on-site organic gardens, along with harvests from local farmers. We’re probably best known for our specialty sandwiches on homemade artisan breads, along with our seasonal salads and soups.
Local wines and craft beers enliven & enhance a dining experience unique to the Bluegrass. Our daily specials & signature desserts combine with the finest Kentucky bourbons and brews, making us a perfect stop along the trail.
Located on the site of Wilson’s original garden center, the building’s horticultural bones inspire the natural environment of our cafe. Plants & flowers from our greenhouses reinforce the heritage of the space. The patio & cafe are the footprint of our first greenhouse, which once housed soil & seed, clay pots and garden wares.

DaVinci's Pizza

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated. Voted Frankfort's Favorite Pizza in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Dine In, To-Go, Online and Drive Up Window.

Main Street Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston