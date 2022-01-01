Go
The SteakOut

Tuesday-Saturday
11:00am-8:00pm

1277 W. Market St.

Popular Items

Strawberry Crunch Cake$3.00
6" LUNCH Buffalo Chicken$8.50
Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce cooked in with our Chicken Philly steak meat then packed into the 6” Philly Famous AMOROSO’s roll
6" LUNCH Chicken Philly$8.00
The lighter choice! Our sliced chicken is seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
12" Buffalo Chicken$12.75
Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce cooked in with our Chicken Philly steaks!
12" Chicken Surf N Turf$15.00
Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Chicken Philly steak!
Reeses Chocolate Cake$3.00
12" Chicken Philly$12.25
The lighter choice! Our sliced chicken is seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 12" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
12" Steak Philly$12.25
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 12" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
6" LUNCH Steak Philly$8.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
12" Steak Surf N Turf$15.00
Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Philly steak!
1277 W. Market St.

York PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

Casual Italian dining and brewery with a full-service bar.

Murph's Study Hall

Upbeat bar with an ample beer selection along with weekly drink specials, pool tables & DJ nights.
One block away from York College, it creates a safe and fun environment for everyone.
Food Ordering available for all ages. Online Ordering can be accessed at www.MurphsStudyHall.com
Must be 21+ to Purchase Alcohol or to Dine Inside .

ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE

Come in and enjoy!

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen serves up Southern inspired, honest food. Roost is perfect for your Sunday brunch, biscuits, chicken and waffles, and hot coffee cravings. Located in the heart of Downtown York Open Thursday - Sunday 8:00AM - 2:00PM

