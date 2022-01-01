Go
The Steel Room's Healthy Appetite is a meal prep kitchen that makes fresh, home cooked, healthy and fitness friendly meals from scratch daily!

403 S Washington

Popular Items

MUFFIN PACK$8.29
Pack of three protein cupcakes! Made with whole wheat flour, stevia, plant protein, and egg whites!
ENCHILADA CASSEROLE$10.99
Lean ground beef whipped up into a delicious casserole with enchilada sauce, salsa, corn, and cheddar cheese between whole wheat tortillas with cucumbers and scratch recipe greek yogurt ranch dressing!
CALORIES: 296g
PROTEIN: 19g
CARB: 21g
FIBER: 4g
SUGAR: 4g
FAT: 15g
GREEK YOGURT WAFFLES WITH STRAWBERRIES$9.99
A delicious breakfast treat made with organic greek yogurt, cage free eggs, unbleached flour, and sweetened with stevia. Served with fresh strawberries and sugar free syrup! This is best reheated in an air fryer for 2 minutes or microwaved for 1 minute. Be sure to remove the syrup and strawberries before heating!
CALORIES: 442g
PROTEIN: 15g
CARB: 74g
FIBER: 5g
SUGAR: 11g
FAT: 9g
SPINACH LENTIL CURRY$9.99
This gluten and dairy free vegan meal is made with a scratch recipe ginger and. garlic curry sauce with organic lentils and spinach over jasmine rice.
GF DF V
CALORIES: 463g
PROTEIN: 15g
CARB: 70g
FIBER: 13g
SUGAR: 8g
FAT: 15g
AIR FRYER CHICKEN TAQUITOS$10.99
Our hand trimmed, Instant Pot chicken breast with black beans, a scratch recipe enchilada sauce, and controlled portions of cheddar and cream cheese! This is absolutely amazing reheated in an air fryer for 3-4 minutes (toaster oven styles will take longer)! You can also reheat in the microwave for 1 minute but it will not be crispy.
CALORIES: 644g
PROTEIN: 35g
CARB: 52g
FIBER: 14g
SUGAR: 4g
FAT: 34g
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
Fresh from the farm, hand trimmed, diced chicken breast grilled with a zero calorie buffalo sauce, charred corn from the cob, avocado, tomatoes, and a scratch recipe, yogurt dressing on top of a gourmet lettuce blend. This meal is gluten free, and there is no need to reheat anything! Great for a picnic or taking lunch to the park! Be sure and ask our staff for individually wrapped to-go utensils!
CALORIES: 432
PROTEIN: 36g
CARB: 31
FIBER: 11g
SUGAR: 8g
FAT: 21g
SESAME CHICKEN & NOODLE CUP$11.49
Organic rice noodles, our hand trimmed chicken breast, purple cabbage, and colored bell peppers in a scratch recipe peanut sesame sauce! Reheat by dumping the cup into a microwavable bowl and heating on high for one minute.
GF DF
CALORIES: 461g
PROTEIN: 25g
CARB: 59g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 5g
FAT: 12g
BROWNIE PROTEIN PANCAKES$10.49
Gluten free chocolate pancakes made with oat flour, cocoa, almond milk, flax, stevia, and Steel Performance Nutrition Chocolate Whey Protein! You're going to LOVE eating chocolate cake for breakfast!
GF
CALORIES: 444g
PROTEIN: 29g
CARB: 37g
FIBER: 6g
SUGAR: 17g
FAT: 19g
BANANA MUFFINS$8.49
Made with only 6 simple ingredients, these gluten and dairy free banana muffins make the perfect, quick breakfast! Each pack comes with 3 muffins.
GF DF
CALORIES (per muffin): 155
PROTEIN: 6g
CARB: 11g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 4g
FAT: 11g
LENTIL MEATBALLS & PASTA$11.49
Scratch recipe veggie meatballs made with lentils, flax, nutritional yeast, and almonds served with chickpea pasta and homemade tomato pasta sauce. Reheat by popping the lid and microwaving for 1:30.
GF DF V
CALORIES: 413g
PROTEIN: 28g
CARB: 58
FIBER: 16g
SUGAR: 11g
FAT: 12g
