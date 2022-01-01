The Table
Enjoy the Flavor of Community!
SANDWICHES
1800 Portland Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 Portland Ave
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Porkland BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Tha Drippin Crab
Seafood restaurant that got its name from its different flavored butter sauces, but offer much more like seafood Lasagna, great priced lunch items!
29th Street Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Bluegrass Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!