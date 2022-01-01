Go
SANDWICHES

1800 Portland Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Turkey Noodle Soup$4.00
Herbed White Bean & Veggie$4.00
Meatloaf Sandwich$6.00
meatloaf topped with braised collard greens and brown gravy on a toasted onion roll
Smoked Pork Sandwich$7.00
topped with house-made bbq sweet potato curls, molasses mustard aioli on a brioche bun
Parmesan Fries$3.00
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$8.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, kale and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
French Onion Grilled Cheese$5.00
a blend of melty white cheeses with caramelized french onion on onion walnut wheat bread
Side Salad$3.00
Roasted Squash Falafel$6.00
butternut squash falafel with pickled red onion, cabbage and vegan feta sauce on garlic flatbread
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1800 Portland Ave

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
