The Tipsy Seagull
Located at the mouth of Narragansett Bay at Borden Light Marina, the Tipsy Seagull is a seasonal floating outdoor bar. Now offering take out only with option to enjoy food and beverage on the waterfront.
1 Ferry Street
Location
Fall River MA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Pier 52
Come in and enjoy!
The Cove Restaurant & Marina
Stop by The Cove Restaurant and combine New England’s freshest seafood and steaks with the most beautiful patio setting, overlooking Mount Hope Bay and the USS Massachusetts!
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River
Healthy Fast Food!
Barrett's Waterfront
Restaurant & Lounge in the Commonwealth Mill facing the taunton river. A beautiful atmosphere for a nice night out.