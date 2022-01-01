Go
The Tipsy Seagull

Located at the mouth of Narragansett Bay at Borden Light Marina, the Tipsy Seagull is a seasonal floating outdoor bar. Now offering take out only with option to enjoy food and beverage on the waterfront.

1 Ferry Street

Popular Items

Caprese Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, in-house nut-free pesto and mozzarella served on a brioche bun. Served with chips.
Seagull Classic Cheese Burger$13.00
8oz. certified Angus beef served with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese. Cooked to your liking. Served with chips.
Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Hot salted soft pretzel sicks served with a side of house creamy brew pub mustard and beer cheese.
NE Clam Chowder$9.00
Tender potatoes, native clams, oyster crackers.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$15.00
Tipsy's original buffalo chicken dip served hot with chips, warm naan and crudite.
Tuna Tacos$15.00
Seared rare Ahi tuna chilled, dockside pickled slaw avocado, honey habanero aioli. Served with chips.
Stuffies$9.00
Two hot stuffed shells served with siracha and a lemon.
Foot Long Hot Dog$9.00
Classic Seagull all beef foot-long frank. Served with chips.
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella and chiffonade basil.
George's BBQ Burger$15.00
8oz certified Angus beef burger served with shredded lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, bacon, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun. Served with chips.

Location

1 Ferry Street

Fall River MA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
