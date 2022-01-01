Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Ugly Drum

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

250 Timber Hearth Ct

Newark, OH 43055

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

250 Timber Hearth Ct, Newark OH 43055

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maamos Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1976 Granville Road Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Trek Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 707
1486 Granville Rd Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse - Granville
orange star4.7 • 524
935 River Rd Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
HASHI
orange starNo Reviews
128 Broadway E Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
Three Tigers Brewing - 133 North Prospect Street
orange starNo Reviews
133 North Prospect Street Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
Prospect St. Smoothie
orange starNo Reviews
134 N Prospect St Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newark

Barrel & Boar - Newark
orange star4.5 • 746
5 N 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Trek Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 707
1486 Granville Rd Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
orange star4.7 • 649
1130 Mt Vernon Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse - Newark
orange star4.6 • 613
973 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Turntable at Thirty One West
orange star4.8 • 41
31 W Church St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
FRANKS & SAMMIES
orange star4.4 • 33
34 S 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newark

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Ugly Drum

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston