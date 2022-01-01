Go
The Uncaged Chefs

closed on Mondays
Trap tacos Tuesdays
Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, 11:00 AM- 7:00PM•
please call us if you have any questions
301-736-2727 during our hours of operations 11am - 8pm.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

6027 Marlboro Pike • $$

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)

Popular Items

Snickerdoodle Banana Pudding$8.00
Our signature banana pudding, topped with a homemade snickerdoodle cookie, whipped cream, and our Henny drip icing.
Stawberry Lemonade$4.00
Sweet Jerk Salmon Platter - choice of 2 sides$30.00
Sweet jerk salmon - with your choice of 2 sides
Jerk crab & shrimp pasta$32.00
Jerk crab & shrimp Alfredo, 3 oz crab cake, 5 jerk shrimp
Henny Mumbo Fried Chicken$20.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, Fries, Topped with our signature Henny Mumbo Sauce
Huckleberry Lemonade$4.00
Cajun Crab Fries with Salmon$30.00
Buss down fries, crab dip , topped with sweet jerk salmon, drizzled with our Cajun Aioli
Fried Chicken & Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Waffle$18.00
Tuscan Garlic Butter Salmon Alfredo$26.00
Tuscan Alfredo sauce, peppers, onions, spinach , Parmesan, sweet jerk salmon
Baked Mac and cheese$8.00
Five cheese baked mac n cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

6027 Marlboro Pike

District Heights MD

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
