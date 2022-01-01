The Union Bar & Grill
The Union Bar and Grill is where good food and a great time come together!
8961 N US Highway 421
Popular Items
Location
8961 N US Highway 421
Napoleon IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Love's RailRoad Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Benny's Bar
Great place to come for a drink!
Big Four Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Emily's Brew Coffee Co.
Sister owned coffee shop, locally sourced & grounded in community + Christ. Come enjoy a cup with us ☕️
🌎: Versailles | Indiana
We offer delicious coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast & lunch.