The Union Bar & Grill

The Union Bar and Grill is where good food and a great time come together!

8961 N US Highway 421

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
1lb Smoked Jumbo WIngs$9.99
Smoked and Fried whole jumbo wings
Loaded Side Winders$7.99
bacon, cheese, sour cream, jalepenos
Double Cheeseburger$12.99
6 Piece Boneless Chicken Wings$7.99
3 Chicken Tenders$8.99
Tenderloin$8.99
1/3 LB Hand Pattied Angus Cheeseburger$8.99
12 oz Ribeye$22.99
Black Angus select hand cut in house steaks
PIZZA
Location

Napoleon IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Love's RailRoad Inn

Come in and enjoy!

Benny's Bar

Great place to come for a drink!

Big Four Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

Emily's Brew Coffee Co.

Sister owned coffee shop, locally sourced & grounded in community + Christ. Come enjoy a cup with us ☕️
🌎: Versailles | Indiana
We offer delicious coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast & lunch.

