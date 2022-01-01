535 LaGuardia Place
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
535 LaGuardia Place
Popular Items
Location
535 LaGuardia Place
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Song E Napule
Come in and enjoy!
Lamano
Come in and enjoy!
Suprema Provisions
Come in and enjoy!
12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal
Come in and enjoy!