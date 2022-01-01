The Village Door

Go
John Wehner's Village Door is known for it's world class live music, amazing slow smoked BBQ and fresh seafood by the bay!

136 Fisherman's Cove

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
Juicy smoked pulled pork and dill pickles served atop our toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.
Bay Chips$5.00
Smoke House Baked Beans$5.00
Fish Basket$20.99
Buttermilk soaked and lightly floured strips of white fish. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of a side.
Blackened Grouper Sandwich$22.99
Blackened grouper served on a Hawaiian sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar sauce.
Kid's Chicken Tender$6.99
Gator Bites$16.99
A half-pound of breaded alligator pieces. Lightly fried and served withour signature TNT sauce
Smoked Wings$14.99
One pound of freshly smoked wings tossed in our Sweet Georgia Brown BBQ sauce
Bacon Disco Burger$16.99
Two seasoned ¼ beef patties topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served on a toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$18.99
Hand battered shrimp deep fried to perfection. Served with our freshly made cocktail sauce.
Location

Miramar Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
