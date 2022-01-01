Go
The Violet Hour

1520 N. Damen Ave. • $$

Avg 4.2 (3331 reviews)

Popular Items

The Violet Hour Old Fashioned Kit$103.00
An essential cocktail kit with everything you need to make our house Old Fashioned featuring a rotating selection of whiskey. Kit includes bourbon (currently featuring Old Grand-Dad Bottled-in-Bond), TVH+ Batch No. 1, a barspoon, a jigger, a unicorn tote bag.\t\t
Add on a virtual cocktail demo and join us and other to learn a little history, technique, and how to make this cocktail at home.
Asta Square Kit$103.00
A refreshingly light and wonderfully citrusy cocktail, this house classic brings thoughts of patios friends and sunshine. Vodka, lime, grapefruit and pomegranate all dance together in this delicate concoction.
Kit includes:
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktail (please refrigerate)
1 bottle of Village Vodka (14-18 servings)
There are 2 ways you can enjoy this batched cocktail kit!
(1) Add 2 ounces of Vodka + 2 oz of batch into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake it like it owes you money. Strain off ice into chilled glassware.
(2) Pour the bottle of vodka and mix into a large punch bowl, add ice. Party.
Juliet & Romeo Kit$100.00
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktai (please refrigerate) 1 bottle of gin (14-18 servings)\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Enjoy our house classic at home! The fresh cocktail mix is meant to make cocktail-ing easy at home! Just add equal parts booze mix to your shaker set, shake it like you mean it, and enjoy one of our favorites at home! To learn how to make this drink from scratch, and the proper cocktail shake, join us and other's for a virtual cocktail lesson!
Juliet & Romeo$22.00
WELLER CYPB
Buffalo Trace Distillery
95 proof
A few years ago we asked whiskey drinkers to “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon” (C.Y.P.B.) online by visiting www.yourperfectbourbon.com and choosing their ideal bourbon recipe, proof, warehouse location and age. Thousands chose wheated bourbon, just like William Larue Weller did years ago. This limited edition whiskey is the result of the overwhelming consensus—a wheated recipe bourbon, aged on the highest warehouse floors for eight years and bottled at 95 proof.
The BULL-evardier Bar Kit$100.00
The Boulevardier (or our take, the BULL-evardier) is a pre-prohibition era, Parisian take, on the famous Negroni. Like the 90's bulls, this cocktail is all about teamwork between 3 All Stars--the colorful and wonderfully aggressive Campari (Rodman), the essential support of the sweet vermouth (Pippen), the spice and bite from the untouchable rye whiskey (Jordan).
Kit includes: Rittenhouse Rye Campari, Sweet Vermouth, a unicorn tote bag\t
Pickup a kit and enjoy this cocktail, and join a how-to virtual cocktail class Sunday nights along with others to learn how to make it yourself!
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1520 N. Damen Ave.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
