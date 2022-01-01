The Wakehouse

Go
GRILL

850 N. Kings River Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)

Popular Items

Tritip Cobb Salad$15.99
Grilled Tri Tip, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, blue cheese crumbles, sliced hard boiled egg and avocado
Kids Burger$7.00
Loaded fries$12.99
Crispy thick cut fries topped with jack cheese, seasoned carne asada, sour cream, green salsa, and pico de gallo
6 Chicken Wings$8.99
Your choice of : Original Buffalo, Classic BBQ, Dry Rub Buffalo, Thai or Lemon Pepper
Tritip Dip$15.25
Thinly sliced tri tip, sautéed mushrooms, melted swills cheese on a hoagie roll served with house jus
Kids Chicken Strips and Fries$6.99
Nachos$13.99
Tender Grilled Chicken or Carne Asada, Fresh Tortilla Chips, House made cheese sauce, Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Green Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
12 Chicken Wings$14.99
Your choice of : Original Buffalo, Classic BBQ, Dry Rub Buffalo, or Lemon Pepper
Quesacamarones$14.99
3 Shrimp Tacos sautéed with bell peppers and onions in a mild house made red chili sauce, melted with jack cheese and served with lemon wedges, cilantro, onions and roasted red salsa
California Classic$14.99
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and house burger sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

850 N. Kings River Rd.

Reedley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
