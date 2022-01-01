Go
The Weal Inn

Come in and enjoy!

2933 E Highland Rd

Popular Items

POTATO SKINS$6.95
PATTY MELT 1/2 lb.$6.95
½ lb Beef Patty Served on marbled rye bread with grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served w/ Chips.
SNACKPLATTER$12.95
Weal Sliders x 6$11.75
3 Pcs Cod Dinner$9.95
Three pieces of our golden brown, in-house beer battered fish, served with French fries, a side of slaw, tartar sauce, and a dinner roll
Reuben$7.49
½ lb hot corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, served on grilled rye bread
CHICKEN FINGERS$6.95
Soft Taco$1.50
THE WEAL BURGER 1/2 lb.$6.75
An old favorite. The classic ½ lb. Weal Burger. On a Brioche Bun
Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle - Served w/ Chips.
Hard Taco$1.00
Location

2933 E Highland Rd

Highland Charter Twp MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
