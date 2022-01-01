Go
Toast

the Webster

Thank you for joining us!
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thewebsteric

202 N. Linn Street

No reviews yet

Location

202 N. Linn Street

Iowa City IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC

No reviews yet

Falbo Bros Pizzeria opened for business August 1, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Pizzeria was brought to life by two University of Wisconsin students who wanted to create a better tasting pizza. The word quickly spread and Falbo Bros has grown from one location, to stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas.
Our focus has always been on using high quality ingredients and combining them with our traditional pizza technique. We only use stone deck ovens powered by flames, not conveyor belts, and our sauce and pizza dough are made from scratch. Our pizzas are handmade, recipes are passed down, and ingredients prepared by hand, not a machine. We put the extra time and effort into crafting our delicious pizza, and we think you will notice the difference.

Soseki Cafe

No reviews yet

Soseki is a quick casual restaurant. With the convenience of a cafe and quality of a restaurant.

Perez Family Tacos

No reviews yet

Quick service tacos in a relaxed atmosphere, with a margarita garden, in the heart of Iowa City.

Graze Gourmet ToGo

No reviews yet

Graze Gourmet ToGo
Fresh Ingredients - Cooked from Scratch.
Chicken Lips & Chicken Lip Accessories
Family Dinner Packages
Awesome Sandwiches
Soups, Salads & Desserts

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston