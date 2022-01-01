The Well Coffeehouse and Marketplace
The Well Coffeehouse gives to local & global missions by serving children, families & people in need.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
6949 Lancaster PIke • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6949 Lancaster PIke
Hockessin DE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Famous Rivera Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Ace's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Mexican Table
Come in and enjoy!
Brew HaHa
Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!