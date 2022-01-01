Go
Toast
  • /
  • Ankeny
  • /
  • The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill

The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2510 SW White Birch Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Sunday Driver$15.00
Kids Burger$7.00
Whiskey House Mac$12.00
Grown-up Grilled Cheese$10.00
Spicy Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded Tenderloin$11.00
Cowboy Burger$15.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Whiskey House Club$12.00
Fried Sprouts$9.00
See full menu

Location

2510 SW White Birch Drive

Ankeny IA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flame Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Silk Elephant

No reviews yet

Noodle and rice

Lola's Fine Kitchen

No reviews yet

All natural recipes that are full of exotic flavor.
Let us Re-imagine dinner.
One of a kind dishes made for your taste buds.
In the Philippines, “Lola” means grandmother and to feed someone is a great honor.
At Lola’s Fine Kitchen, we have fused our distinctive family recipes to create a meal that is exotic yet familiar, healthy and delicious, and 100% all natural.
Our goal is to nourish and delight your taste buds in only the way that “Lola” can.
Our one of a kind Filipino-Pakistani fusion has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of any diet or palate while still being true to our roots.

Big Acai Bowls - Ankeny

No reviews yet

Welcome to Big Acai Bowls in Ankeny, co-located with Engineered Per4mance! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Sun, 9:15 - 4:45. Pick-up lead times may vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston