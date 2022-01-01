Go
The Wholesome Hen

A true farm to table experience located right on Raprager's Family Farm surrounded by lush farm lands, farm animals, and lots of fun activities for the kids and family. funfamilyfarm.com

16907 Boy Scout Road

Popular Items

Hot Dog$6.75
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
From the farm and smoked for hours. The most amazing pork you will ever taste delivered on a sweet brioche bun. Comes with a side. Several sauces to choose from including Hawaiian (Slice of Pineapple and Slaw), Sweet, and Tangy
Chicken Nuggets$6.75
Farm Burger w/ Cheese$15.00
1/2 Pound 85% Lean American Beef. The Hens special blend of seasoning, Crisp Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Onions, Pickles, and Cheese with your choice of 2 sides. (No sodium or msg added) This is the real deal!
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and bacon inside a buttered bagel
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fresh grilled and slightly smoked chicken breast with lettus, tomatos, and onions our special sauce and a side.
Grilled Cheese$8.00
Thick cut and double buttered brioche bread and melted mixed cheese and a side. Made adult sized but loved by everyone!
Coke 20oz$3.00
Sprite 20oz$3.00
Foot Long Hot Dog$11.00
12" Hotdogs just like you remember! Optional Chili, Green Onions, and Cheese.
Comes with 2 sides. (Will be replaced with 2 - 6" dogs in event of shortages)
16907 Boy Scout Road

Keystone FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
