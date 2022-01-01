Chicken
The Wing Boss
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
7820 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
7820 Almeda Road, Houston TX 77054
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Ur Fav Creole Kitchen
Authentic Louisiana Creole Food.
Ginger Kale
Come in and enjoy!
Lottie's Barbecue
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.