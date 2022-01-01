Go
Chicken

The Wing Boss

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

7820 Almeda Road

Houston, TX 77054

Call

Hours

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

Popular Items

Cajun Seasoned Fries
Creole Boudin Roll$10.95
A perfect fusion of Chinese Egg Rolls and Creole Boudin
4 Boss Tenders + Fries$10.95
4 Breaded Tenders (1 Boss Sauce) + Fries + 1 Hawaiian Roll
6 Boss Wings (Bone-In)$10.95
6 Wings (Bone-In, 1 Boss Sauce) + 1 Hawaiian Roll
12 Boss Wings (Bone-In)$16.95
12 Wings (Bone-In, 3 Boss Sauces) + 2 Hawaiian Rolls
Cauliflower Wings$14.95
Vegan Fried Cauliflower (1 Boss Sauce): Soft and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside
Ranch$1.00
8 Boss Wings (Bone-In)$14.95
8 Wings (Bone-In, 2 Boss Sauces) + 1 Hawaiian Roll
18 Boss Wings (Bone-In): Family Special (Wings + Fries + Rolls)$34.95
18 Wings (Bone-In, 3 Boss Sauces) + Large Cajun Fries + 6 Hawaiian Rolls
Drink & Fries
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

7820 Almeda Road, Houston TX 77054

