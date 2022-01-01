The Woods Golf Club
Come in and enjoy!
530 Erie Road
Popular Items
Location
530 Erie Road
Green Bay WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Scott's Subs East Green Bay
Come in and enjoy!
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
Anduzzi's Sports Club
Your PREMIER Sports Club on Green Bay's east side and around northeastern Wisconsin!
El Sarape Green Bay
Fresh Ingredients Home Made Mexican Food is Our Model. Come in and enjoy!