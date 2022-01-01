Go
Toast

The Woods Golf Club

Come in and enjoy!

530 Erie Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup$3.49
See full menu

Location

530 Erie Road

Green Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scott's Subs East Green Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anduzzi's Sports Club

No reviews yet

Your PREMIER Sports Club on Green Bay's east side and around northeastern Wisconsin!

El Sarape Green Bay

No reviews yet

Fresh Ingredients Home Made Mexican Food is Our Model. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston