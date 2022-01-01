Go
Toast

The Woodsman Tavern

Opened 2011. Closed 2018. Open again in 2021. A Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and tavern, The Woodsman Tavern offers a warm respite where you can leave your troubles at the door and share a good meal of New American classics with friends & family.

4537 Southeast Division Street

No reviews yet

Location

4537 Southeast Division Street

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston