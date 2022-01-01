The Woodsman Tavern
Opened 2011. Closed 2018. Open again in 2021. A Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and tavern, The Woodsman Tavern offers a warm respite where you can leave your troubles at the door and share a good meal of New American classics with friends & family.
4537 Southeast Division Street
Location
4537 Southeast Division Street
Portland OR
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm