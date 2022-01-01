The Wool Factory is a 12,000-sf hospitality destination located at The Historic Woolen Mills, a restoration of the 19th-century textile mill property located a mile from Downtown Charlottesville. The project features an expansive event space, Selvedge Brewing - a craft microbrewery, Broadcloth - an ingredient-driven restaurant, which will open at a later date on 2020, and The Workshop - a coffee and wine shop featuring various house-made baked goods..

The current menu features Selvedge Brewing Taproom offerings and The Workshop wine, coffee, and baked goods.



1837 Broadway St