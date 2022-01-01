Go
The Wool Factory

The Wool Factory is a 12,000-sf hospitality destination located at The Historic Woolen Mills, a restoration of the 19th-century textile mill property located a mile from Downtown Charlottesville. The project features an expansive event space, Selvedge Brewing - a craft microbrewery, Broadcloth - an ingredient-driven restaurant, which will open at a later date on 2020, and The Workshop - a coffee and wine shop featuring various house-made baked goods..
The current menu features Selvedge Brewing Taproom offerings and The Workshop wine, coffee, and baked goods.

1837 Broadway St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chilled Turmeric-Roasted Carrots$5.00
dates and pistachios
served chilled
Mac And Cheese$5.00
Macaroni in house-made cheese sauce (yellow cheddar, white cheddar, and goat gouda) topped with with garlic herb crumble
Small Cheeseburger$7.00
Served with cheese and lettuce, fresh fruit and a cookie
1/2 Chicken$20.00
Local chicken slow roasted with
Peruvian rub, green sauce, aioli, fresh
flour tortillas, cilantro, and limes
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served with fresh fruit and a cookie
Selvedge Burger$12.00
Local beef "smash burger" style, served medium well only, cheese sauce, charred onions, pickled peppers, bacon jam Selvedge sauce, Big Marty bun
1/4 Chicken$12.00
Local chicken slow roasted with
Peruvian rub, green sauce, aioli, fresh
flour tortillas, cilantro, and limes
Smashburger with Cheese$6.00
Local beef "smash burger" style, served medium well only, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, pickles, Martins bun,
Crinkle Cut Fries$5.00
served with Selvedge sauce
Flour Tortillas$5.00
5 house made flour tortillas
See full menu

Location

1837 Broadway St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

