The Wooly. Foods & Spirits.
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
11 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
11 Barclay Street, New York NY 10007
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
GAI Chicken & Rice
SIMPLE, AUTHENTIC THAI CUISINE SERVED IN AN
INVITING AND SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT
Artichoke Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Crown Shy
Come on in and enjoy!
155 William St
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.