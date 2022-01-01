Go
The Wooly. Foods & Spirits. image

The Wooly. Foods & Spirits.

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

11 Barclay Street

New York, NY 10007

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Soda and Water
The Public Burger$12.00
Our west-coast style burger. Two smashed-patties of Angus beef, American cheese, L+T, pickles, special sauce, potato bun.
The Public Royale Burger$14.00
5oz Angus beef patty cooked to your liking, sharp cheddar, au poivre aioli, tomato bacon jam, cornichons, lettuce, sesame bun.
Tacos de Wooly$8.00
Simple fillings on delicious house-made corn tortillas. 2 per order. Sold in pairs only! Comes with onions, cilantro, sliced radish. Gluten free!
The Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
w/ house slaw, pickles, spicy mayo, and on a potato roll.
Beer
Must be at least 21 years of age to purchase.
The Wooly Caesar$14.00
Romaine greens, house croutons, garlic, capers, lemon, grated Parmesan.
House-Cut Fries$8.00
With Sir Kensington ketchup.
Boneless Buffalo Wings$14.00
Frank's RedHot, house blue cheese, and celery. Gluten-free. Dairy-free (without sauce).
Döppelchipper Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
Our famous chocolate chip cookie with both milk and dark chocolate.

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

11 Barclay Street, New York NY 10007

Directions

