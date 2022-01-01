Go
The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE

Shephard's Pie$15.00
minced beef and lamb, peas, carrots, mashed potatoes, mixed greens
Corned Beef Baguette$11.00
sliced corned beef, american, sauerkraut, toasted baguette, hand cut chips
Sliders$11.00
house ground brisket & ribeye, arugula, oven dried tomato, caramelized onion aioli, Irish porter cheddar, quail egg
Irish American Grilled Cheese$11.00
Dubliner white cheddar, American, sourdough, tomato basil bisque
The Working Man's Burger$16.00
house ground brisket & ribeye, Irish cheddar, lettuce, onion, hand cut chips
Purple Potato Gnocchi$15.00
roasted mushrooms, swiss chard, dice squash, zucchini, peppers, pan sauce, baguette
Fish & Chips$15.00
battered cod, green peas, hand cut chips, tartar sauce
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Hand Cut Chips$5.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$4.00
1531 CENTRAL AVE

CHARLOTTE NC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
