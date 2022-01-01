Go
The Yogi Grind

Come in and enjoy! Whether you decide to have a seat and hang out or take it to go as you move on with your day. We are happy to serve you. Featuring amazing espresso, wellness drinks and smoothies. You are sure to find something to love.

SMOOTHIES

112 N Wenatchee Ave

Avg 4.9 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Quinoa Bowl$10.99
This bowl is great mixture for a filling lunch. It comes with corn, black beans, avocado and a pesto dressing (green goddess coming back soon). Maybe add a hardboiled egg for some extra protein!
Americano
Avocado Toast$10.00
White Mocha
Acai Bowl$9.99
Harvest Bowl$12.99
This bowl is a bowl with everything! A bed of greens and quinoa topped with Tomatoes and basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado and Pesto. Grab one today!
Spicy Tropical Green$8.99
Back to Black w/ Vanilla
Cocoa Banana$8.99
Popeye$8.49
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

112 N Wenatchee Ave

Wenatchee WA

Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

