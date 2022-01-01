Thibodaux restaurants you'll love

Thibodaux restaurants
Toast
  • Thibodaux

Thibodaux's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Southern
Must-try Thibodaux restaurants

Spahr's Seafood image

 

Spahr's Seafood

601 W 4th St,, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beignets$3.99
5 fried dough, topped with powdered sugar.
Crawfish Pasta$18.99
Catfish Chips$15.99
More about Spahr's Seafood
Malt & Burger image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Malt & Burger

1604 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux

Avg 4.8 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.00
Sous vide chicken breast, finished on the chargrill, sliced. Flour tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and honey mustard.
Classic Burger$6.00
dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
Roast Beef Poboy$10.00
Slow roasted beef brisket smothered in house made gravy.
More about Malt & Burger
The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery image

 

The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery

713 West 3rd Street, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Melt$7.39
Bacon, cheddar, mayo, and tomato. Pressed on our homemade bread.
Turkey Pesto Melt$7.79
Turkey, pesto, provolone, and tomato. Pressed on our homemade bread.
Club$8.59
Ham, turkey, Swiss, mayo, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on our homemade bread.
More about The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery
Grady V’s image

 

Grady V’s

900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grady V's Back Nine$9.99
Baby spinach, red onions, sugar & spice pecans, goat cheese, roasted garlic, and strawberries served with pepper jelly vinaigrette
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.95
Creamy artichoke and spinach dip topped with asiago cheese and served with fried pita chips
House Angus Burger$12.95
Half pound flamed grilled angus burger served on a brioche bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion
More about Grady V’s
Alumni Grill image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Alumni Grill

1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BOM - LBA Naturals Burger$14.50
LBA Naturals Burger: Cheddar cheese curds stuffed burger with bacon, grilled onions, and buffalo ranch sauce on Brioche bun. 20% of this BOM sales get donated to a local charity this month.
LA-1 Ranch Salad$15.00
Flat Iron steak, lettuce mix, corn salsa, Pepper Jack cheese, house pickled jalapenos, avocado
Lard of The Fries$12.75
Fresh cut fries, smoked pulled pork, bacon, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, house pickled jalapenos, and green onions
More about Alumni Grill
Peppers Pizzeria - Thibodaux image

 

Peppers Pizzeria - Thibodaux

600 West Third Street, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bread / Large$7.99
Pizza / Cheese 12 in$9.99
Boneless Chicken / Sm$8.99
More about Peppers Pizzeria - Thibodaux
Cuvee Wine and Bistro image

 

Cuvee Wine and Bistro

116 Rue Angelique, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels$8.00
Duck Fat Fries$8.00
Fig & Proscuitto$14.00
More about Cuvee Wine and Bistro
Off The Hook image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Off The Hook

604 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP$4.99
POTATO SALAD$1.99
8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY$10.99
More about Off The Hook
Fremin's - Thibodaux image

SEAFOOD

Fremin's - Thibodaux

402 W 3RD ST, Thibodaux

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fremin's - Thibodaux
Flanagan's Creative Food image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flanagan's Creative Food

1111 Audubon Ave., Thibodaux

Avg 3.9 (78 reviews)
Takeout
More about Flanagan's Creative Food
Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Thibodaux

523 A St. Mary Hwy, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Thibodaux

