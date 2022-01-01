Thibodaux burger restaurants you'll love

Thibodaux restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Thibodaux

Malt & Burger image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Malt & Burger

1604 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux

Avg 4.8 (92 reviews)
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.00
Sous vide chicken breast, finished on the chargrill, sliced. Flour tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and honey mustard.
Classic Burger$6.00
dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
Roast Beef Poboy$10.00
Slow roasted beef brisket smothered in house made gravy.
More about Malt & Burger
Grady V’s image

 

Grady V’s

900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux

No reviews yet
Popular items
Grady V's Back Nine$9.99
Baby spinach, red onions, sugar & spice pecans, goat cheese, roasted garlic, and strawberries served with pepper jelly vinaigrette
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.95
Creamy artichoke and spinach dip topped with asiago cheese and served with fried pita chips
House Angus Burger$12.95
Half pound flamed grilled angus burger served on a brioche bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion
More about Grady V’s
Alumni Grill image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Alumni Grill

1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Popular items
BOM - LBA Naturals Burger$14.50
LBA Naturals Burger: Cheddar cheese curds stuffed burger with bacon, grilled onions, and buffalo ranch sauce on Brioche bun. 20% of this BOM sales get donated to a local charity this month.
LA-1 Ranch Salad$15.00
Flat Iron steak, lettuce mix, corn salsa, Pepper Jack cheese, house pickled jalapenos, avocado
Lard of The Fries$12.75
Fresh cut fries, smoked pulled pork, bacon, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, house pickled jalapenos, and green onions
More about Alumni Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Thibodaux

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Poboy

