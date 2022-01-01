Thibodaux burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Thibodaux
More about Malt & Burger
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Malt & Burger
1604 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Sous vide chicken breast, finished on the chargrill, sliced. Flour tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and honey mustard.
|Classic Burger
|$6.00
dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
|Roast Beef Poboy
|$10.00
Slow roasted beef brisket smothered in house made gravy.
More about Grady V’s
Grady V’s
900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux
|Popular items
|Grady V's Back Nine
|$9.99
Baby spinach, red onions, sugar & spice pecans, goat cheese, roasted garlic, and strawberries served with pepper jelly vinaigrette
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.95
Creamy artichoke and spinach dip topped with asiago cheese and served with fried pita chips
|House Angus Burger
|$12.95
Half pound flamed grilled angus burger served on a brioche bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion
More about Alumni Grill
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Alumni Grill
1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux
|Popular items
|BOM - LBA Naturals Burger
|$14.50
LBA Naturals Burger: Cheddar cheese curds stuffed burger with bacon, grilled onions, and buffalo ranch sauce on Brioche bun. 20% of this BOM sales get donated to a local charity this month.
|LA-1 Ranch Salad
|$15.00
Flat Iron steak, lettuce mix, corn salsa, Pepper Jack cheese, house pickled jalapenos, avocado
|Lard of The Fries
|$12.75
Fresh cut fries, smoked pulled pork, bacon, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, house pickled jalapenos, and green onions