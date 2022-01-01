Thibodaux seafood restaurants you'll love

Spahr's Seafood image

 

Spahr's Seafood

601 W 4th St,, Thibodaux

Beignets$3.99
5 fried dough, topped with powdered sugar.
Crawfish Pasta$18.99
Catfish Chips$15.99
Grady V’s image

 

Grady V’s

900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux

Grady V's Back Nine$9.99
Baby spinach, red onions, sugar & spice pecans, goat cheese, roasted garlic, and strawberries served with pepper jelly vinaigrette
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.95
Creamy artichoke and spinach dip topped with asiago cheese and served with fried pita chips
House Angus Burger$12.95
Half pound flamed grilled angus burger served on a brioche bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion
Off The Hook image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Off The Hook

604 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP$4.99
POTATO SALAD$1.99
8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY$10.99
Flanagan's Creative Food image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flanagan's Creative Food

1111 Audubon Ave., Thibodaux

Avg 3.9 (78 reviews)
