Brisket in Thibodaux
Thibodaux restaurants that serve brisket
Malt & Burger
1604 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux
|Roast Beef Poboy (brisket)
|$10.00
Slow roasted beef brisket smothered in house made gravy.
Big Mike's BBQ Smoke House - Thibodaux
120 Laura Drive, Thibodaux
|Prime Brisket
|$7.99
|Prime Brisket 1/2 lb.
|$11.99
|Prime Brisket Plate
|$14.99
Grady V’s
900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux
|Brisket Nachos
|$11.95
House smoked & sauced brisket over fresh tortilla chips topped with spicy cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, and green onions
Alumni Grill
1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux
|Brisket Plate
|$12.00
Wednesday Lunch Special
Sliced smoked brisket w/bbq sauce, mac and cheese, collard greens, toast
|BBQ Brisket
|$12.50
Chopped smoked brisket, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, Alumni Sauce, Brioche bun