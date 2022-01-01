Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Thibodaux

Go
Thibodaux restaurants
Toast

Thibodaux restaurants that serve brisket

Roast Beef Poboy image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Malt & Burger

1604 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux

Avg 4.8 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Roast Beef Poboy (brisket)$10.00
Slow roasted beef brisket smothered in house made gravy.
More about Malt & Burger
Consumer pic

 

Big Mike's BBQ Smoke House - Thibodaux

120 Laura Drive, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Brisket$7.99
Prime Brisket 1/2 lb.$11.99
Prime Brisket Plate$14.99
More about Big Mike's BBQ Smoke House - Thibodaux
Brisket Nachos image

 

Grady V’s

900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$11.95
House smoked & sauced brisket over fresh tortilla chips topped with spicy cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, and green onions
More about Grady V’s
Alumni Grill image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Alumni Grill

1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Plate$12.00
Wednesday Lunch Special
Sliced smoked brisket w/bbq sauce, mac and cheese, collard greens, toast
BBQ Brisket$12.50
Chopped smoked brisket, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, Alumni Sauce, Brioche bun
More about Alumni Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Thibodaux

Pudding

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Gumbo

Turkey Clubs

Bread Pudding

Pies

Garlic Parmesan

Shrimp Wraps

Map

More near Thibodaux to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston