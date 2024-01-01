Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Thibodaux

Go
Thibodaux restaurants
Toast

Thibodaux restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cuvee Wine and Bistro image

 

Cuvée

116 Rue Angelique, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Cobb Salad without Chicken$10.00
Club Cobb Salad with Chicken$13.00
More about Cuvée
Banner pic

 

Chiasson’s Poboys - 1615 St. Mary St. Unit A

1615 St. Mary St. Unit A, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Chiasson’s Poboys - 1615 St. Mary St. Unit A

Browse other tasty dishes in Thibodaux

Club Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Seafood Gumbo

Cake

Crab Cakes

Brisket

Shrimp Salad

Turkey Melts

Map

More near Thibodaux to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (204 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (361 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (762 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston