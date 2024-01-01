Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Thibodaux
/
Thibodaux
/
Chicken Salad
Thibodaux restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cuvée
116 Rue Angelique, Thibodaux
No reviews yet
Club Cobb Salad without Chicken
$10.00
Club Cobb Salad with Chicken
$13.00
More about Cuvée
Chiasson’s Poboys - 1615 St. Mary St. Unit A
1615 St. Mary St. Unit A, Thibodaux
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Salad
$10.00
More about Chiasson’s Poboys - 1615 St. Mary St. Unit A
