Pudding in Thibodaux
Thibodaux restaurants that serve pudding
Big Mike's BBQ Smoke House - Thibodaux
120 Laura Drive, Thibodaux
|Bread Pudding
|$3.59
Grady V’s
900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux
|Bread Pudding
|$5.95
|Crawfish Pudding
|$5.95
Alumni Grill
1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Classic southern staple with
Signature bourbon caramel sauce,
(no raisins)
|GF bread pudding
|$7.50
Southern staple made with gluten free bread, bourbon caramel souce