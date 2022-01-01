Thick & Thin Restaurant & Pizzeria

Go
At Thick & Thin we offer you scrumptious food, refreshing drinks, and fast and friendly service. Our combination of Italian food and pizza has made us renowned by residents and visitors as an outstanding restaurant since 1979!

23062 Sandalfoot Plaza Drive

Popular Items

Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10” (small size)$10.95
Soup
Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner$19.95
lightly breaded shrimp baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pasta w/ Marinara Dinner$12.95
Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Dinner$12.95
Tomato Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Shrimp Marinara Dinner$19.95
shrimp sautéed with garlic and cooked in our homemade marinara sauce
Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Dinner$13.95
Pasta w/ Meatball Dinner$15.95
Boca Raton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
