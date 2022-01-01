Thiensville restaurants you'll love

Thiensville restaurants
Toast
  • Thiensville

Thiensville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Caterers
Must-try Thiensville restaurants

Pizza Man - Mequon Market image

 

Pizza Man - Mequon Market

6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
More about Pizza Man - Mequon Market
Foxtown Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Foxtown Brewing

6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Served with House Ranch
Foxtown Fish Fry$16.00
Breaded cod, fries, rye bread, tartar, coleslaw, lemon
Buffalo Chicken Sand$14.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, House Made Sweet Chili Slaw, House Made Pickles, Mayo, and our famous Foxtown Buffalo Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
More about Foxtown Brewing
Aloha Poke Co. image

 

Aloha Poke Co.

6300 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$1.95
Diet Coke$1.95
Juiced! Lean & Clean$4.50
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Shully's Spirits image

 

Shully's Spirits

146 Green Bay Rd., Thiensville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$8.00
Deep Fried Cheese Curds from Kaufhold's Kurds of Ellsworth, WI. Served with a Side of Ranch.
Soft Giant Pretzel with Mustard Seed Beer Cheese Dip$7.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Company Soft Pretzel with Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Dip
Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned with Central Standard Brandy$7.00
Your Favorite Classic Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned with Central Standard Brandy.
More about Shully's Spirits
Cafe Corazon image

 

Cafe Corazon

6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon

Avg 4.6 (997 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA$6.50
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese Add meat for additional cost
AMERICANO TACO DINNER T$12.50
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
TACO TRUCK DINNER T$12.50
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
More about Cafe Corazon
Restaurant banner

 

Foxtown Heritage Meats

11020 Weston Drive, Mequon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Foxtown Heritage Meats
