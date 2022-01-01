Thiensville restaurants you'll love
Thiensville's top cuisines
Must-try Thiensville restaurants
More about Pizza Man - Mequon Market
Pizza Man - Mequon Market
6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
More about Foxtown Brewing
FRENCH FRIES
Foxtown Brewing
6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Served with House Ranch
|Foxtown Fish Fry
|$16.00
Breaded cod, fries, rye bread, tartar, coleslaw, lemon
|Buffalo Chicken Sand
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, House Made Sweet Chili Slaw, House Made Pickles, Mayo, and our famous Foxtown Buffalo Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha Poke Co.
6300 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon
|Popular items
|Coke
|$1.95
|Diet Coke
|$1.95
|Juiced! Lean & Clean
|$4.50
More about Shully's Spirits
Shully's Spirits
146 Green Bay Rd., Thiensville
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Deep Fried Cheese Curds from Kaufhold's Kurds of Ellsworth, WI. Served with a Side of Ranch.
|Soft Giant Pretzel with Mustard Seed Beer Cheese Dip
|$7.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Company Soft Pretzel with Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Dip
|Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned with Central Standard Brandy
|$7.00
Your Favorite Classic Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned with Central Standard Brandy.
More about Cafe Corazon
Cafe Corazon
6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$6.50
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese Add meat for additional cost
|AMERICANO TACO DINNER T
|$12.50
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
|TACO TRUCK DINNER T
|$12.50
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans