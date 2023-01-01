Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Thiensville
/
Thiensville
/
Cake
Thiensville restaurants that serve cake
FRENCH FRIES
Foxtown Brewing
6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon
Avg 4.4
(724 reviews)
Tiramisu Cake
$8.00
More about Foxtown Brewing
Cafe Corazon Mequon
6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon
Avg 4.6
(997 reviews)
CHOCOLATE FLAN CAKE
$8.00
More about Cafe Corazon Mequon
