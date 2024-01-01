Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Thiensville

Thiensville restaurants
Thiensville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Boca Rica | Mequon Public Market

6300 West Mequon Road, Mequon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$3.75
Boca chips with Salsa Verde & Salsa Molcajete
More about Boca Rica | Mequon Public Market
Item pic

 

Taco Pros - Mequon WI

10942 North Port Washington Road, Mequon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.99
More about Taco Pros - Mequon WI

