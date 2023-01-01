Nachos in Thiensville
Thiensville restaurants that serve nachos
Foxtown Brewing
6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon
|Foxtown Nachos
|$15.00
Foxtown Heritage Meets Smoked Brisket, Beer Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Jack, Pepper Medley, Maple Bacon BeerBQ, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Cafe Corazon Mequon
6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon
|**NACHOS W/ CHIPS**
|$9.50
Corn tortilla chips with house queso sauce, choice of beans, and sliced avocado topped with lime cilantro crema and red salsa. Chips served on the side.
|NACHO BAR
|$25.00
Everything you need for a nacho bar: tortilla chips, queso, choice of beans, choice of meat, lime cilantro crema and red & green salsas. All items packaged separate to assemble when you're ready!
|GAME DAY NACHO BAR
|$25.00
|GAME DAY NACHO BAR
|$25.00