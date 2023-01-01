Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Thiensville

Thiensville restaurants
Thiensville restaurants that serve nachos

Foxtown Brewing

6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Foxtown Nachos$15.00
Foxtown Heritage Meets Smoked Brisket, Beer Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Jack, Pepper Medley, Maple Bacon BeerBQ, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Cafe Corazon Mequon

6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon

Avg 4.6 (997 reviews)
Takeout
**NACHOS W/ CHIPS**$9.50
Corn tortilla chips with house queso sauce, choice of beans, and sliced avocado topped with lime cilantro crema and red salsa. Chips served on the side.
NACHO BAR$25.00
Everything you need for a nacho bar: tortilla chips, queso, choice of beans, choice of meat, lime cilantro crema and red & green salsas. All items packaged separate to assemble when you're ready!
GAME DAY NACHO BAR$25.00
Everything you need for a nacho bar: tortilla chips, queso, choice of beans, choice of meat, lime cilantro crema and red & green salsas. All items packaged separate to assemble when you're ready!
