Go
Thimble Island Brew Pub image
Brewpubs & Breweries

Thimble Island Brew Pub

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStar

17 Reviews

$

16 BUSINESS PARK DR

BRANFORD, CT 06405

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Tavern Fries$7.00
Two choices of dipping sauces:\tLemon Herb Aioli, Thimble Island Sauce, Thai Curry Mustard, Ketchup
Chicken Tenders and Fries$8.00
Served with French Fries, Ketchup & Soda
Western Smash$16.00
Two 3oz Grass-Fed Smash Style Patties (no temperature), Cheddar, Bacon, Muenster Cheese, Stout BBQ, Crispy Onions, and Jalapenos. Served on a Sesame Seed Bun.
White Bean & Malted Barley Hummus$7.00
White Bean and Chickpea blend topped with Chive Oil, Sesame Malted Barley Crunch, Sumac; served with grilled Pita
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House made Pickles, Southern Slaw, House Made Hot Pepper Sauce and Thimble Island Sauce on a Sesame Seed Bun.
Prosciutto & Gorgonzola$14.00
Gorgonzola, Prosciutto, Pears, Chili-Infused Honey, and Arugula.
Smash Burger$14.00
Two 3oz Grass fed Smash Style Beef Patties (no temperature) from Saltmarsh Farm. Cheddar, Thimble Island Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onions, House-Made Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun.
Chicken BLT$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon Herb Aioli, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Applewood Smoked Bacon on a House Made Brioche Bun.
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Two choices of dipping sauce: Ghost Island Grain Mustard, Berry Sour Beer Jam, Homestyle Buttermilk Ranch, Dijon Honey Mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm

Location

16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD CT 06405

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford

No reviews yet

How can we help you today?

Cafe Fiore- Branford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hornet's Nest

No reviews yet

Local eatery offering breakfast, lunch and catering. We serve real food with quick service in a "cheers like" atmosphere!

Nellie’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Thimble Island Brew Pub

orange star4.0 • 17 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston