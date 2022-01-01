Go
Toast

Thin Man Brewery

Craft beer and pub fare.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

492 ELMWOOD AVE • $$

Avg 4 (779 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Sauce$0.50
Eggrolls$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

492 ELMWOOD AVE

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

INIZIO

No reviews yet

Italian Cuisine

Just Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mood

No reviews yet

Buffalo's First Plant Based Restaurant

Thirsty Buffalo Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Thirsty Buffalo is the place to go if you’re looking to watch the big game, grab a bite to eat or if want a home town feel of a place to go and have a drink with friends. Thirsty Buffalo doe not have a bad seat in the house! We hope to see you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston