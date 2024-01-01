Third and Main (new) - 223 3rd Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
223 3rd Street, Aurora IN 47001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Beard Bakehouse - -319 Walnut Street
No Reviews
-319 Walnut Street Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
View restaurant
Valle Escondido - Lawrenceburg - 19908 Augusta Dr
No Reviews
19908 Augusta Dr Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
View restaurant