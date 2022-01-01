Third Eye Pies - Butler
Come in and enjoy!
620 Butler Crossing Suite 2
Popular Items
Location
620 Butler Crossing Suite 2
Butler PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Donny B's BBQ Shack
The best BBQ in PA!
Villa Grande
Come in and enjoy!
Missing Links Brewery
Enjoy great beer and our full menu of made to order dishes in our fun family friendly atmosphere.
Dr. Sous Custom Catering
Butler's #1 Rated Restaurant!