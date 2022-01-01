Go
  Third Eye Pies - Butler

Third Eye Pies - Butler

Come in and enjoy!

620 Butler Crossing Suite 2

Popular Items

Pacasso$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
Polluck$9.88
BBQ Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce Drizzle
Warhall$9.88
Alfredo Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle
Mona Liza$9.88
Red Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Leaves
Mac Me So Happy$11.88
Alfredo Sauce Base, White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Shredded Cheddar & Mozzarella Blend, Bacon, Finished with Monterey Jack Cheese
Mini Build Your Own$6.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece
Monay$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni
PieRogee$11.88
Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, White Onion, Mashed Potatoes, Finished with Garlic Butter and Chives
Cheesy Bread 11"$7.88
Oil & Herb, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Asiago, Parmesan, Italian Seasonings.
Create Your Own Pie$11.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece
Location

Butler PA

Butler PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
