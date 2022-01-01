Go
Third Space Coffee

Relax. Drink coffee. Laugh with a friend.
226 Oak Street • $

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Batch Brew$2.00
Cup of coffee
Cold Brew$3.99
Mexican coffee brewed using the Toddy method
Sausage Sandwich$6.00
Eggs, sausage, and cheddar scrambled on your choice of bread
Breakfast Bite$6.00
Eggs, meat, and cheddar scrambled on your choice of bread
Turkey Avocado Melt$8.50
Turkey, bacon, and pepperjack with veggies and avocado served on your choice of bread
Americano$2.59
Espresso and water
Latte$4.79
Italian espresso with milk
All In Club$8.50
Meat, cheese, and veggies served on your choice of bread
Veggie Sandwich$6.00
Fresh veggies, hummus, and cilantro lime aoli served on your choice of bread
Bonner Brew$4.99
House special sweet milky coffee
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

226 Oak Street

Bonner Springs KS

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

