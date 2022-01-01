Third Space Coffee
Relax. Drink coffee. Laugh with a friend.
https://www.toasttab.com/third-space-coffee/rewardsSignup
226 Oak Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
226 Oak Street
Bonner Springs KS
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Potro Bonner Springs
Come in and enjoy!
The Other Place
The Other Place is a sports themed restaurant that specializes in pizza and one of a kind game day presentation!
Tanner's Bar & Grill
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
Take out available 4 to 8 pm Sunday through Friday. Food and Beer TOGO.