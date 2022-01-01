Go
Third Street Aleworks

Third Street Aleworks, a Santa Rosa original, has led the way in local craft beer since 1995! Our beers have been recognized throughout the US and around the world with over 25 different medals—including, but not limited to “Great American Beer Festival” and “World Beer Cup”—being awarded for excellence; a true testament of our quest to create great quality beer!

610 3rd St • $$

Avg 3.9 (1380 reviews)

Popular Items

Taylor Mt. Cobb Salad$14.95
Fresh organic local greens, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, and your choice of dressing.
Aleworks Wings$14.95
Aleworks wings with your choice of Buffalo, Spicy Asian, BBQ or Mango Habenero (Spicy).
Beer Battered Zucchini Sticks$12.95
Parmesan cheese, garlic and Aleworks ranch dressing.
Fish & Chips$15.95
Fresh beer-battered pacific cod on a bed of spring mix, fries and served with our house tartar sauce.
Basket of Fries$7.95
Fiesta Table Nachos$15.95
Tricolored tortilla chips, cheddar and jack cheeses, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro lime sour cream, and guacamole.
Black and Blue Burger$16.95
Grilled cracked pepper seasoned burger, bleu cheese, bacon, baby spinach, tomato, and caramelized onions. Served on a spent grain bun.
Mac & Cheese$14.95
Baked with a Aleworks cheese blend, garlic bread crumb topping. Served with garlic bread.
Annadel Western BBQ Burger$16.95
Smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, BBQ spiced house made onion rings, BBQ aioli, topped with a fried egg, and smothered in our Annadel Pale Ale BBQ sauce. Served on a spent grain bun.
3rd Street Cheeseburger$14.95
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese. Served on a spent grain bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

610 3rd St

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

