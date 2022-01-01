Go
Third Street Bagel

Locally owned bagel bakery & coffee shop. We have a large variety of bagels baked daily, with an array of flavored cream cheeses. We prepare hot & cold gourmet sandwiches and a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs. We have a full espresso bar, ice cream shakes, chai tea lattes and organic coffee options. Our smoothies are never made with sugars, but with fresh ingredients and healthy "add in" options. Sit inside or on our sidewalk seating in the summer. Call in ahead for fast pick up at our drive up window!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

429 N 3rd St • $

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel - Prepared$1.29
For the best pricing on a multiple bagel purchase and to ensure all options are available, call directly to place your order
Bagel with Butter$3.19
Turkey Morita$8.79
Grilled turkey, sauteed red onion, pepper jack cheese with sprouts, tomatoes, and house made chipotle mayo
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.09
Latte$3.30
Turkey Club$9.19
Grilled turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Strawberry Banana
Frozen strawberries, banana, vanilla yogurt, and apple juice
Veggie Scramble$6.79
Two scrambled eggs, sauteed blend of bell peppers and red onions, with cheddar cheese
Vanilla Chai$4.30
Breakfast Bagel$5.69
Build your own! Two scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bagel. Add a meat $2.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

429 N 3rd St

Marquette MI

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
