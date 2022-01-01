Go
Toast

Third Street Social KC

A chef-driven menu showcasing our midwestern heritage.

5031 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
white wine braised chicken, house pastry
Deviled Eggs$8.95
house made, cornichon pickles, Nueske's brown sugar bacon
Crispy Fried Brussels & Cauliflower$12.95
jalapeno aioli, malt vinegar aioli
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.95
jalapeno slaw, Martin's potato roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
smoked bacon, fontina cheese, garlic aioli, house-made fococcia bread.
Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Nashville Hot Wings$11.95
double fried, hot pepper oil, ranch
Fries$5.95
Animal Style Burger$13.95
mustard-seared patties, 1000 island
See full menu

Location

5031 Main Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Granfalloon Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

BLU HWY

No reviews yet

A Classic American Road Trip
Blu Hwy is a casual, modern space designed for community and authentic American cuisine. Inspired by the nostalgia of shared experience, we place the customer experience at the core of all we do and deliver outstanding food and service every visit.
Modern American Cuisine
Blu Hwy brings a strong Kansas City food pedigree into this new chef-driven concept. Built for “regulars,” Blu Hwy offers dine-in, carry-out, and a walk-up window for ease. Blu Hwy represents American cuisine as it exists today – not as a single, unmoving, defined thing, but as a seasonal, ever-changing melting pot of influences and flavors.
Come in and enjoy!
Take a Road Trip down the BLU HWY
Located at 51st and Main in the South Plaza area, Blu Hwy is opening to the public in (Month) 2021. It features a nostalgic look back at road trips of the past viewed through the eye of culinary travels from north to south and east to west.

The Mixx

No reviews yet

We prep from scratch and source ingredients with integrity to help you be your best self. A KC favorite since 2005.

Prime Sushi Kansas City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston