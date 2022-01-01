Go
Third Street Social

A chef-driven menu showcasing our midwestern heritage.

123 SE 3rd Street

Popular Items

Korean Steak & Noodle Salad$18.95
ramen noodles, greens, asian pears, daikon slaw, edamame, roasted sesame dressing
Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Crispy Fried Brussels & Cauliflower$12.95
jalapeno aiolo, malt vinegar aioli
Korean Steak Tacos$12.95
bulgogi marinated, daikon slaw, kimchi mayo
Oatmeal Cream Pie$8.95
Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
white wine braised chicken, house pastry
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.95
jalapeno slaw, Martin's potato roll
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$8.95
Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$17.95
little gem lettuce, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
Location

Lees Summit MO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
