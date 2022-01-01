Go
  • Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

Come in and enjoy!

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150

Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and perfect layer of frothed milk.
Smoked Sausage Kolaches$4.25
Cold Brew
Super smooth cold brew!
*Shown with house house made snow cap
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$4.65
Chai Latte
Black infused tea with cinnamon, clove and other spices combined with steamed milk. The perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Iced Latte
Espresso and milk.
Iced Vanilla Blondie
Espresso, House made Vanilla syrup and milk.
*Shown with our house made whipped cream and Carmel drizzle.
Nutella Croissant$3.95
Jittery Armadillo
Made with our Reserve cold brew blend. Notes of Pecan and Cinnamon.
*Shown with our house made snow cap and dusting of cinnamon.
Plain Bagel$3.00
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
