Thirsty Barrel Taphouse & Grille
Great food, great beer, great vibe!
116 Neal St.
Popular Items
|Truffle Fries
|$8.50
Our fresh cut fries tossed in Truffle Oil and Served with Black Garlic Aioli (gf/Veg)
|2 Tacos
Served on Local Hola! Corn Tortillas. All Tacos Come with Cuban Slaw (V), Chili Lime Aioli (V) and are topped with Cilantro.
***Fish – Choice of Battered or Grilled Mahi, topped with Mango Salsa– 5
***Shrimp – Choice of Battered or Grilled, topped with Mango Salsa – 5
***Calamari – Battered Calamari Strips, topped with Mango Salsa – 5.5
***Achiote Chicken – Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with Roasted Corn Pico – 4.5
***Pork – Pulled Pork, topped with Roasted Corn Pico and Cotija- 4.5
***Mushroom – (V) Grilled Portobella, Roasted Corn Pico & Vegan Parmesan – 4.5
***Cauliflower – (V) Seasoned Grilled Cauliflower, Roasted Corn Pico & Vegan Parm – 4.5
|House Burger
|$15.00
6oz Niman Ranch Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Sm Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$5.00
Seasoned Perfectly with Generous amounts of Garlic (gluten free) Try with crispy pork Prosciutto!
|Lg Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Seasoned Perfectly with Generous amounts of Garlic (gluten free) Try with crispy pork Prosciutto!
|Barrel Burger
|$18.00
Our Signature 6oz Beef/Lamb patty, Pistachio Pesto, Goat Cheddar, Grilled Red Onions, Red Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Arugula
|Mac -N- Cheese (Veg)
|$9.00
Penne pasta, Chef's cheese blend, Garlic crunchy breadcrumb topping
|Blackened Bleu
|$17.00
6oz Niman Ranch Beef Patty, Niman All-Natural Bacon, Shaft’s Bleu Cheese, Crispy Shallots, House Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Tuscan Gyro
|$16.00
100% Grass Fed mix of Mouthwatering Ground Beef and Lamb (can sub Chicken or Vegan Impossible Patty), Grilled Onions, Sweet Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pesto, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Arugula Served on Naan Bread
Choose your Style:
Traditional – Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Red Onion, House Made Tzatziki Sauce.
Tuscan – Grilled Red Peppers, Grilled Red Onions and fennel, Pesto, Calabrian Aioli, Spinach
Choose your Filling:
Beef and Lamb – 100% Grass Fed mix of Mouthwatering Ground Beef and Lamb. Made with minced Onions, Garlic spices and herbs – 16.5
Sub Impossible Patty– 16.5
Grilled Chicken Breast – Free Range Chicken Breast Marinated with Garlic, White Wine, Garlic and Herbs. – 15.5
Location
116 Neal St.
Grass Valley CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
