Thirsty Barrel Taphouse & Grille

Served on Local Hola! Corn Tortillas. All Tacos Come with Cuban Slaw (V), Chili Lime Aioli (V) and are topped with Cilantro.

***Fish – Choice of Battered or Grilled Mahi, topped with Mango Salsa– 5

***Shrimp – Choice of Battered or Grilled, topped with Mango Salsa – 5

***Calamari – Battered Calamari Strips, topped with Mango Salsa – 5.5

***Achiote Chicken – Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with Roasted Corn Pico – 4.5

***Pork – Pulled Pork, topped with Roasted Corn Pico and Cotija- 4.5

***Mushroom – (V) Grilled Portobella, Roasted Corn Pico & Vegan Parmesan – 4.5

***Cauliflower – (V) Seasoned Grilled Cauliflower, Roasted Corn Pico & Vegan Parm – 4.5

