Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Rochester
  • /
  • Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen - 2650 Broadway Ave S #600
Main picView gallery

Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen - 2650 Broadway Ave S #600

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2650 Broadway Ave S #600

Rochester, MN 55904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2650 Broadway Ave S #600, Rochester MN 55904

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roasted Bliss - 2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300
orange starNo Reviews
2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
JDON LLC - 2550 SOUTH BROADWAY #300
orange starNo Reviews
2550 SOUTH BROADWAY #300 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Whistle Binkies - South Pub
orange starNo Reviews
247 Woodlake Drive SE Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Nashville Coop - Rochester - 102 20th Street SE \nUnit 600
orange starNo Reviews
102 20th Street SE Unit 600 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Fat Willys Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Five West
orange star4.5 • 1,521
1991 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED - Foodtruck
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave. S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rochester

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen - 2650 Broadway Ave S #600

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston